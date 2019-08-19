Kudos to Marvin Case for his editorial about those who run red lights.
I observe people running red lights on virtually a daily basis. Same with those who blast through stop signs. A couple of years ago, I witnessed a horrific crash caused by a red light violator, which resulted in significant injuries. I was approaching the intersection on the green and was just a few seconds away from being hit myself.
It is disappointing that so many people are selfish enough to risk the lives of others to gain a few seconds in their commute. I feel the same way about those who pass across double lines, but that’s another discussion.
I join Mr. Case’s call for greater enforcement of the law.
