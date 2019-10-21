This morning I watched a promotional piece by Neil Butler for his campaign.
Neil stops short of making a stand on any one of the issues he raises that are facing the city of Battle Ground over the next few years. He refuses to make his positions known. Do you really know what Neil Butler stands for?
I have made numerous statements on my campaign Facebook page and in the press about what I am for and what I am against, including fire annexation and pay raises for council members.
There are no questions about which way I will vote on council because I believe transparency is of utmost importance in building the trust of your community.
I do not believe in saying things just to gain votes. Before casting your vote for Battle Ground City Council Position 3, ask yourself, what does Neil Butler actually stand for? Will he go along just to get along or will he look through a critical lens at the issues facing our city and have the courage to say no? Look into your candidates, meet with them, call them.
Don’t let smoke and mirrors and misconceptions guide you through this election process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.