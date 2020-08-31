This year’s election is like none we have ever seen before. In the 18th Legislative District area, mostly rural and North County, we really need people to get over their feelings of anger and resentment and to once again agree to just talk, converse and come to mutual decisions how we wish to live.
We need this desperately in our state representatives. If we can get them to reach across the aisle and to look to working with the other side, much can be accomplished. And this is why I encourage you to vote for Donna Sinclair for 18th Legislative District. She has a long history of dealing with people, students, parents and wants to help you.
