Dana Ziemer is my choice for Ridgefield City Council.
For all the years that I have known Dana she has been a willing and tireless community member. Dana learned from a young age that service and engagement with family and community is our most important role and she has never taken that lightly.
Whether she is volunteering for committees, coaching a youth sports team, participating in a Lions Club event or another community event Dana is involved in every way she can be. As a co-chair of the work of the Capital Facilities Advisory Group, Dana demonstrated the leadership skills and practical experience needed to serve on the city council. That is why many leaders of our community are supporting Dana for this position.
In a time of such rapid growth and change, I believe Dana Ziemer is the right choice for Ridgefield City Council because she is very approachable, will listen to your concerns and work to achieve the best for our community. She will be able to effectively balance the rapid growth of our community while keeping the traditions and values that longtime Ridgefield residents hold dear.
Dana believes in this community and has committed to it with her whole heart, and because she has done that, I know the people in Ridgefield will benefit. She was actually a great inspiration for my husband and me to join this great community and we are so glad we did!
Please join me in voting for Dana Ziemer for Ridgefield City Council.
