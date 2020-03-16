Why is the ilani casino continuing to operate as of Monday?
The governors of both Washington and Oregon have ordered the elimination of large gatherings of citizens; ignoring the obvious negative economic impacts, because the risk of contagion is so serious.
In the midst of this critical situation, the ilani casino, and others across the state, have gone on with business as usual as if it is isolated from the threat.
In fact it is apparent we are facing a very serious health threat that is truly a national emergency. Our best experts are telling us to do all we can to eliminate human contact.
In that context we have this large public venue that is ignoring the threat and in fact increasing the risk to all of us whether we go there or not. The actions of the ilani casino operators are irresponsible and they are increasing the risk to our community.
