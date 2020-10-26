Which do you want? A Washington state representative who’s committed to representing our community — or one beholden to outside corporate and wealthy special interests? To help determine the best 18th Legislative District advocate, examine candidate donation sources by location and category:
For Larry Hoff, approximately 23 percent is from Clark County, 48 percent is from Seattle/Olympia, and 29 percent is out-of-state. In contrast, Donna Sinclair’s funding is about 74 percent local, 19 percent Seattle/Olympia and 07 percent out-of-state.*
Hoff’s backers include many magnates, along with tobacco, fossil fuel, finance and insurance industries. Sinclair supporters include healthcare, educator, and labor groups plus numerous small donors. Which candidate has donor groups that match your values and concerns?
Donna Sinclair makes you her priority! She’s worked tirelessly to connect with citizens and organizations to better understand their concerns about health care, economic security, housing, traffic woes and education. I’ve witnessed Donna’s strong communication and collaboration skills as she developed creative solutions with determined purpose, energy and integrity! Sinclair is a leader who inspires trust and unity needed to move our community forward towards a bright future. Vote for Donna Sinclair — the one who cares about your well-being!
*Source: pdc.wa.gov
