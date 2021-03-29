Regarding Mr. Robert Sabol Mac’s letter regarding the efficiency of the VA Medical Center in the March 4 edition of the Reflector, I couldn't agree more.
My first shot was at 4:30 in the afternoon. I was in and out in 35 minutes, and that included a 30-minute rest and observation period to make sure that there were no ill results.
I thought that it might have been due to the fact that 4:30 p.m. was the last round of shots for the day. But then, I went back for my second shot at 10:30 in the morning and had the same results.
It was a wonderful experience, and I wanted to commend them but did not know who was in charge.
It was faster than a well-oiled machine, and after all the bad press VA has gotten in the past, they deserve the praise. Well done.
