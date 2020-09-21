Today my wife and I drove across the state of Missouri from Kansas city to St Louis.
The 400 miles of roads we traveled on were smooth and comfortable — no ruts no bumps.
The gas we purchased ranged from a high of $1.89 to a low of $1.79 per gallon.
As an added bonus, the skies were crystal clear as a result of good state fire management.
If you believe that this sounds like our beautiful state of Washington, then you should support our current governor Jay Inslee.
If you say “no,” maybe we need a change in our Washington state leadership! After taking this drive today I can understand why Gov. Inslee refused to debate Loren Culp before eventually relenting!
