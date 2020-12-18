As a taxpayer, I deeply resent state Rep. Vicki Kraft holding a demonstration against safety precautions ordered by Governor Inslee.
I wish she could be responsible for paying the medical bills for the COVID-19 cases that will follow. So many un-masked people are truly ignorant and will cost the public huge sums of money. She is not taking care of the taxpayers either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.