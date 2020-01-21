The strike at Clark College was just more union thuggery directed and orchestrated by the Washington Education Association and the so-called “professors” at Clark College.
What they believe they accomplished is not what actually was.
They got their money. That is all the WEA cares about and what they convinced their union followers to strike for.
What they actually accomplished is to punish the students, penalizing those paying for their education for money. The don’t have “makeup days” like the public school does. The instructors either have to drop some of the lessons or cram it in the shortened time. Two days may not seem like a lot, but for some classes, math particularly, it is very impactful.
Congrats on getting your money. Congrats on losing my respect.
Beware of future demands from WEA and its minion unions associations. More money is all they care about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.