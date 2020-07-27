Imagine the gut-wrenching feeling you’d have if someone in a position of power uses that power over you. That’s happened to me recently in Clark County by not one, but two public officials. Their names are Clark County Councilmember John Blom and Sen. Ann Rivers.
While both Rivers and Blom have denied allegations of extortion and soliciting a bribe, there’s no other way to interpret their actions in my opinion.
Blom had his campaign contact an associate of mine to warn me if any contributions aided Bloom’s primary opponent he’d use his office to retaliate.
Within days, Rivers, who endorses Blom, sent a text message asking for $5,000 to solve some problems I might have and then warned me she’d be watching me.
No one else should have to face this in the future. I came to Clark County, when nobody else would, to save your railroad and create jobs. I hope the citizens vote to clean up this mess by supporting candidates with integrity and voting out unethical incumbents.
