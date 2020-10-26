I met Larry Hoff in 2018 when he was running for the open Position 2 seat in the 18th. At the time, I was a high school senior and had chosen to volunteer on his campaign for a school project. This was my first experience working on a political campaign, and I absolutely loved working on Larry’s campaign. Over the past few years, I have learned how crucial it is to have a representative that works for the good of their constituents and the district, and I can honestly say that Larry Hoff is that person. Vote for Hoff this November!
