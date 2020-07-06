Here we sit with churches closed and casinos open.
Life-saving liver transplants are declared non-essential surgery, while abortion remains essential.
I hope you are as appalled as I am.
If you want to save the lives of 223 unborn babies per day, get moving.
When our heart stops beating, we die. Then it must follow when it starts beating our life begins.
There is an initiative out there, I-1698, commonly called a heartbeat bill, which requires an ultrasound, and when a steady heartbeat is detected protects the life of the unborn child by limiting abortions to medical necessities.
All churches in Washington have been sent petitions. Ask to sign them.
If you care, act. If able, collect signatures. To see how you can help even more go to i1596wa.com or search “heartbeat committee” on Facebook.
