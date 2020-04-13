For the years of my grandchildren's high school experience, I have been blessed to live in Woodland and attend a multitude of their activities. Everything from jazz concerts to choir programs, football, basketball, track and community events in which they were entertaining or serving, and numerous assemblies and other presentations.
Woodland schools are the best I have seen in my 70 years of living all over Washington. It just does not get any better. Join me in voting yes for our renewing levy. No increase in taxes will be experienced because this is simply a replacement levy.
We are the most desirable neighborhood in Southwest Washington. Together we can keep it that way. Great schools make great neighborhoods and protect our investment in our homes and businesses.
Go Beavs!
