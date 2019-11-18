Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t strike just the elderly. The 200,000 Americans diagnosed with dementia before age 65 need Older Americans Act services like in-home care, transportation and family caregiver training.
Alzheimer’s Association advocates have asked members of Congress to cosponsor the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act. The bill will let the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington (and other such agencies) serve these families too.
I am grateful that Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler has cosponsored this needed legislation. Please join me in urging Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to join her as cosponsors.
This advocacy is so important to me because I am a Board Member for the Alzheimer’s Association and see so many people affected by the disease and the heavy burden that families carry.
All our members of Congress should continue to actively support policies that address Alzheimer’s disease as the national public health crisis it is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.