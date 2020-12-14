Regarding Kay Pullman’s letter, “Who do you blame?,” instead of Putin, Limbaugh, Murdoch or Trump, how about the mainstream media (MSM). Their animosity toward President Trump has been blatantly obvious since the 2016 campaign.
CNN has just been caught issuing orders to “get” Sen Grassley, to back off on friendship with Sen. Graham, to not give screen time to Trump and to prepare softball questions for favored candidates.
By the way, this is what fake news really is: It’s not just about flagrant lying, it’s more insidious. It’s below the radar, shaping public attitudes, programming how you think. It’s in the air you breathe, every time you pick up a newspaper, turn on the TV, sign on the Internet, these manipulators are working your subconscious, and it’s highly effective.
Beyond this we are confronted with the overt actions of organizations like Black Lives Matter, the FBI (My God — the FBI. Let that sink in) and Antifa, and because organizations are comprised of people, let’s not forget them: Clinton (Russian collusion hoax) Comey, Strzok, Mueller, Obama, the IRS targeting conservative organizations, Acorn’s collusion with S.I.E.U., the persecution of Gen. Flynn by the F.B.I in the person of Muller and Andrew McCabe.
Add to this the staged opera of Roger Stone being arrested, led off in handcuffs (CNN just happens to be in the neighborhood) the ginned up FICA warrants, and lest we forget, “Operation Crossfire,” the avowed purpose of which was to get President Trump. Incidentally this was an operation in which President Obama and Vice President Biden were complicit, a mere trifle, I just thought I’d mention it. How anyone can rationalize these actions, and then have the chutzpah to accuse the president of being the agent of divisiveness, is stunning.
The entire program of the liberal/progressive left is predicated on the idea of division, chaos, ridicule and slander. Pick your target, attack him/her, isolate them, pummel them mercilessly, don’t let them breathe, destroy their reputation. It’s vicious, mean spirited and the modus operandi of Saul Alinsky and his minions, among whom are Obama and Hillary Clinton. Don’t believe me: Just read “ Rules for Radicals',' then tell me I’m wrong. Here’s a couple of Alinsky’s quotes: “Pick a target. Freeze it, personalize it and polarize it. Cut off it’s support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people, not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.”
This is cruel but very effective.
One more quote: “Ridicule is man's most potent weapon.” Opponents are vilified as being racists, homophobes, xenophobes, cisgender haters, right wing deplorables, islamophobes, reactionary deniers of the truth, and of course the ultimate hit of all — white. If you can survive the acid wash of this onslaught you're probably too tired to fight, and that’s the whole idea.
It’s all hogwash, but who cares.
Now that it appears that Biden and Harris won the election, we need to forgive and forget, work together, because it’s for the good of the country.
Yeah right!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.