I wholeheartedly support Neil Butler for Battle Ground City Council Position 3.
What makes a strong city councilor?
It is someone who can bring people together to focus on the issues that face our city. It is someone who can transcend the pervasive division that permeates our political climate, who focuses on making smart decisions to better Battle Ground and who unites us as neighbors and friends in the process.
At a recent Neil Butler rally, community members with different backgrounds, beliefs and political ideologies were present to lend their support. This is Neil’s strength — bringing neighbors together around important issues. He is approachable, knowledgeable, savvy and has a strong background in management and local city involvement, so it’s easy to see why he garners support from so many walks of life.
He understands the importance of the non-partisan nature of this position. His focus is on making decisions around issues that matter in order to do what is best for Battle Ground.
This sort of focus and clear-headed approach is a valuable asset and one that will serve our city well.
I believe that a vote for Neil Butler is a vote for a well ran, more united city. He is qualified, capable and an already respected and trusted member of our community.
He is the right person for the job.
(1) comment
Neil Butler came to visit us several weeks ago. He took 20 minutes of his valuable time to detail his concern for fiscal matters. He is well-informed, articulate, energetic and ready to go to work for us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.