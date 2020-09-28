During the 2018 election cycle I had the honor of doorbelling and calling voters to support Carolyn Long. I also met Carolyn on several occasions as she was out to meet voters and supporters.
I was very impressed with her energy, passion and eagerness to work for the people of Southwest Washington. But what impressed me most is her efforts after her narrow defeat. Before Covid 19 shut everything down she spent the last two years connecting with people all across our district.
She attended small gatherings in many homes, meetings of a wide variety of groups and parades and festivals across the counties in our district.
She has made an intentional effort to be present to the people of southwest Washington. I am confident in her ability to represent us in the other Washington and to be responsive to the needs of her constituents. Please join me in voting for Carolyn Long in November.
