Gov. Jay Inslee,
Why should I pay my “white” property tax that includes $6,000 for schools if the “white” kids are not given equal treatment under your proposed mandate giving preference to children of color?
I thought we were a “colorblind” nation. I thought our constitution guaranteed equal rights. I thought the Declaration of Independence stated that “all men are created equal.”
Apparently you, Gov. Inslee, do not agree with these thoughts and plan to usurp powers not given to you.
So here’s another “thought.” Maybe it’s time that we the people protest the misuse of property taxes and withhold them.
Just a thought.
