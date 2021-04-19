Often people jump to conclusions and do damage that they would not do if they knew all the facts about what happened. I believe that is what happened in the Daunte Wright case. Allegedly, these are the facts that led to Daunte's death:
In December 2019, Daunte and Emajay Driver attended a party at the apartment of two women in Osseo, Minnesota. At 2:30 a.m. they were told to go home, but were allowed to stay overnight when they said they didn't have a ride home. The next morning one of the women went to get $820 to pay the other woman for her part of the rent, which she put into her bra. At gunpoint, Daunte tried to steal the money, threatening to shoot her if she didn't give him the money. When she refused, they drove away in a Cadillac. Daunte was arrested and then violated his probation conditions. He was stopped by the police because his car registration was expired. When they did a routine check on him, a warrant for his arrest came up for his prior violations. When they started to arrest him and handcuff him, he broke away and jumped into his car to drive away. Twenty-six year police veteran,
Kim Potter, shouted, "Taser, taser, taser" three times, then accidentally shot him with her pistol, thinking it was her taser.
The Bible teaches us to love one another, not to riot and hurt people and damage things.
