With the recent announced slowdown of the U.S. mail impacting the speed of the bills you mail out, the checks you receive in the mail and the prescriptions you receive by mail, it’s time to express your concern to your local congresswoman.
Yes, it’s a pain to actually participate in government and contact someone who represents you. But it beats rolling over and taking this silently.
What does the future hold? Following the slowdown of the mail, the closure of beloved rural post offices probably isn’t far behind.
Contact Jamie Herrera Beutler’s Vancouver office at (360) 695-6292 or send an email through her website at jhb.house.gov.
