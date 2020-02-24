I saw your piece on the new Battle Ground city fire district annexation vote. Very transparent, unlike the flier given to the voters. Annexation will increase property taxes, but the flier in the mailed ballot failed to mention that.
It did mention, however, that utility costs would go down. But these utility costs going down would offset only about a third of the annexation property tax increase.
Again, thank you for telling it like it is.
