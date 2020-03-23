I am a retired member of the APEA / AFSME union.
Jaime Herrera Beutler’s voting record is poor as reported by the Alliance for Retired Americans. In 2019 she missed a vote on scam protections. According to this organization, she voted in the interest of labor just 56 percent of the time in 2019.
Her lifetime score of voting in the interest of labor and retired Americans is only 14 percent — which is pretty disturbing if you’re not rich.
Check out the Alliance for Retired Americans' website at retiredamericans.org to see how all legislators voted last year on 10 issues important to working Americans.
As we are now seeing with the coronavirus crisis, individual Americans need more employment security, not less. Herrera Beutler wouldn’t even meet with her constituents at a town hall before the coronavirus. And she only deals with safe issues that keep her in good graces with the lock-step Republicans.
Take a serious look at voting for Carolyn Long this time around.
