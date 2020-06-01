In life, George Floyd, was just another black man in the hood. In death, Mr. Floyd has become a martyr.
It is sad that death is required for America to examine its racist history.
Unfortunately, this death will not be the last. America needs to confront the institutionalized racism that this nation has had since its inception.
