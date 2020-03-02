Southwest Washington deserves an accessible, hard-working, problem-solving representative. That person is clearly Carolyn Long.
Carolyn grew up in a rural community much like our own. She helped out at her family’s small business, John’s Fresh Produce, and knows what it means to work hard. As an educator and professor of public policy, Carolyn understands how to get legislation passed.
Carolyn stands for affordable health care, investing in infrastructure and prioritizing environmental protections so we can take care of our beautiful home.
Take the time to look into her platform, attend (or host!) an event and meet her in person.
