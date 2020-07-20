Anyone who knows me or reads my letters published here knows I am a progressive Democrat. To vote for anyone but the running Democrat takes a great deal of consideration. And this is what I have done in my decision to vote for, and in urging you to vote for, John Blom, independent for the Clark County Council.
He is the best person running to represent today’s Clark County citizens. He has been active in our community for many years, sincerely involved in learning about us, attending the Leadership Clark County program, which highlights the needs of this community.
We have been here before when independent Marc Boldt ran and look what we got. We do not need another carpetbagger whose values and action do not fit, nor benefit, our community.
I may not agree with Councilor Blom’s opinions all the time, but I know he cares for all of us, not just his own agenda. We need this now.
