Vicki Kraft is someone you can trust to represent you well if you live in the 17th Legislative District. She is sharp, knowledgeable, diligent and cares deeply about the people she represents and the issues pertinent to us today.
A former small business owner, she understands and advocates for policies that support small business success, which is especially critical as we recover economically from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She strongly supports law enforcement and getting resources to, not away from, officers for the purpose of keeping our community safe. This is especially important now as we show our law enforcement officers that we stand with and support them in the essential work they do for us.
Vicki earnestly supports K-12 educational achievement and is a strong advocate for protecting parents’ rights to choose what is best for their children’s health and education. Parents know their children best, and their ability to choose what is most beneficial for their children should always be safeguarded.
Vicki Kraft is a representative you can be proud to vote for. She knows her community and works tirelessly to represent the 17th in Olympia. Show your support by re-electing Vicki this November!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.