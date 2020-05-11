An acquaintance of mine is scared about contact tracing, H.R. 6666 in particular. (Maybe the sixes are triggering her fears about the end times because of that numerology nonsense.) She wants our state to reopen but hates all of the measures that would allow us to do so safely.
By watching countries that dealt with SARS, it was clear from the start that we need to test, trace, and isolate. Evidence from all over the world has now borne out that concept. Germany, South Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand — all are keeping their COVID-19 transmission rates low by doing these things.
We must learn from good evidence, not operate out of fear. We should be willing to do hard things for the greater good, rather than sacrifice the weak for personal convenience.
Please voice your support for H.R. 6666, the TRACE Act. It’s a lifeline for public health as well as the economy.
