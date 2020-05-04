Let corporate America do what all individuals had to do in the 2008 real estate collapse. We lost jobs and had to use savings and sell 401K stocks at a significant down time to feed our families and pay our bills.
There was no bailout for the 90 percent.
When times are good, corporations buy their own stock.Times are bad, so they should sell the same stock to handle their affairs without taxpayer bailouts. In times of a pandemic, tax money should be used to fulfill the constitutional obligation to support the welfare of the people. If the corporations can't manage through stock sales and bank loans, not supported by taxpayers, then bankruptcy is an option; just like taxpayers lost their homes through foreclosure.
The wealthy made a fortune buying up foreclosed homes while raising rents on the people displaced during the 2008 collapse and now they want us to die so they don't lose money. A so-called Christian nation doesn't expect its citizens to die of a preventable disease simply to protect the wealthy. If the wealthy want to go to the streets and sacrifice themselves, that is fine, but don't use the levers of power to send the masses to do it for you while you hide away safe and sound and count your money.
It is time for a day of reckoning. It’s time to bury the movement of wealth from the low, middle and taxpayers in general, to the top 10 percent. Starting with the sad and misguided trickle-down scam of Ronald Reagan, the system has been controlled more and more by the wealthy and corporate America with the right wing propaganda machine duping it's followers into support by dressing lies and conspiracy as truth.
It is time we admit that FOX News and the right wing propaganda machine is what it is; a threat to national security and the very welfare of this great nation and its people. And don't insult me with an argument on free speech. Free speech doesn't apply when it directly results in thousands of dead Americans any more than it protects you from yelling “fire” in a theater. And there are dead people simply because they listened to the right wing propaganda spewing from FOX, Rush Limbaugh and the like.
Forget about sending tax money to corporations and wealthy business people and send it to the people, and small businesses that need it and don't prey on us when times are bad.
Our constitution clearly puts the power in the hands of the people. The 90 percent have power over the 10 percent if we only listen to truth and take control at the ballot box.
Power to the people. Vote!
This is my opinion.
