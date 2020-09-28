Apparently Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted for Paul Ryan in 2016, now seems impressed with President Trump to support him in 2020.
Does this mean she approves of separating children from their parents and putting them in cages at the border? Does this mean it's OK for the Russians to put bounties on the lives of American troops, interfere in American elections, and Trump sticks up for Putin over our own intelligence? Does this mean that withholding virus information putting Americans at risk of death is OK. Does this mean that Trump's description of Marines killed as "losers and suckers" is appropriate? Does this mean it's OK to ridicule Gold Star families?
Is Herrera Beutler really who we want representing us?
