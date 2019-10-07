What can we do for salmon misled by mismanagement?
Good management adapts. Ours has not and has grown to be immensely rigid! Our salmon policies have been killers for decades. Adapting is not netting currently in the Columbia for 84 hours by Oct. 15. Our fish runs are in the toilet from entrenched misguidance.
Fish stocks swim in troubling waters then die prematurely following the tradition accepted greed harvesting like pirates.
We rebuild habitat but avoid enhancing it then net below. Hatcheries must let nature choose the living. We must utilize selective hatchery fish for spawning and win.
Hatcheries now are a death mill to viable fish, killing our future.
Hatchery fish spawning have sustained vigorous growth and give management a praised gem, but not here. Science here bands it and hands us lumps of coal. Mismanagement predictions so far off deserve blaring carnival music.
Recovery? When? No chance. Hatchery returns are wasted as rivers turn deserted! Sport fishing was just again flipped off by fish management.
Businesses and communities are losing money. This mentally determined management marathon is so arrogant it needs a total replacement!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.