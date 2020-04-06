Amid the astonishing trends of late when what would have elicited a 911 call (if we could resist the baseball bat!) were to catch a pedophile teaching such things to our kids now officially sanctioned by our Congress and Governor. With the sheer hatred for God's design of male and female, we can only conclude that we have forgotten.
We have forgotten that though His created children have through our first parent's disobedience inherited hearts full of rebellion and enmity against Him, He sent His very heart into this sinful wicked world to be perfection in our place, to endure our temptations, yet without sinning, to then have our sins, evil inclinations, actions and all, laid on Him, that He the Son of God would bear them to the cruel Roman cross, satisfy divine justice — that the Father could "be both just and the justifier of the ungodly."
Only the Son was holy enough to pay such a price and the Father, unwilling to allow us all to perish forever, gave His Son, His very heart, to the cross for us sinners!
He "died for our sins and rose again for our justification!"
For the endless skeptics — his contemporary enemies recorded in their writings of His miracle working life, and Roman historians who hated Christianity still bore record how the earliest Christians went to the death under terrible sufferings rather than deny having seen Jesus after He rose from the dead.
Can we know such things and continue despising His Word and hating His design? Let us instead return confessing our sinfulness and our sinful "righteousness." Receive His forgiveness and see His healing hand deal with our sinful hearts and our nation! This Easter season may bring peace through God's gift (John 3:15-18) calm our nation and may we view our fellows through His Son!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.