As a long-term Clark County resident, I have noticed a lot of changes over the last few years. Some of those changes have been good, but many have not. I have had the opportunity to meet and discuss not only the county, but District 18 and Washington state, with Larry Hoff. He has not only the desire, but the ability and the experience to keep District 18 moving forward in a positive way. With our current events, many things seem unknown; people are nervous about the economy, their jobs and this virus. Clark County and District 18 need Larry Hoff to lead them into a secure future, one where everyone will flourish. He is the leader that we need.
