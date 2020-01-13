We know first-hand about the quality of education provided by the Ridgefield School District — our daughter recently graduated after attending Ridgefield schools for 13 years.
We also know quality education requires adequate classrooms and facilities. The district’s unprecedented growth in enrollment cannot be managed without new facilities. That is why we urge you to join us in voting yes on the Ridgefield School District bond measure in the February 2020 election.
Ridgefield schools are noted for their excellent teachers, innovative approach and strong community support. Ridgefield is one of only 81 districts in the U.S. with 20 percent or more teachers achieving National Board Certification. The district’s Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) is an example of an innovative program that brings business, community and public education resources together for personalized learning experiences in high skill, high demand careers. Community support is thriving with strong school-based parent organizations, a growing number of clubs and community involvement in Cispus, the Boosters and the Ridgefield Public Schools Foundation.
The school district’s remarkable enrollment growth has strained existing facilities, even with recent new construction. Since 2010, the population in the Ridgefield School District has increased by 44 percent — the largest increase of any school district in the state and 1.6 times growth of the next largest district at 27 percent. Since the last bond was approved in 2017, district enrollment increased by 15 percent (450 students) and is projected to increase another 23 percent (almost 800 students) through 2021.
The district and their professional services team get an A+ for delivering a cost-effective response to the growth thus far. Voters approved the first two phases of the district’s thoughtful and community-based capital plan with phase three on the ballot in February. Ridgefield school impact fees paid for preliminary costs, meaning less time to complete construction. Thanks to the lowest interest rates in 30 years and an expanding commercial/industrial tax base, Ridgefield’s local school tax rates are below the median for Clark County schools.
The proposed bond delivers improvements at all levels including a new elementary school, upgrades to elementary school playgrounds, a new intermediate school and expansion at the high school, including a critical replacement of the high school’s 45-year-old vocational education building. Thanks to an expanding tax base and low interest rates the proposed bond’s estimated tax rate is $0.97 per $1,000 assessed value or less than $1 per day for a typical household.
Please join us in voting “yes” on the Ridgefield school bond on Feb. 11 and support cost-effective facilities projects and continued delivery of high-quality K-12 education.
