On the subject of wearing masks or not, Monty Winton responded to my letter expressing disapproval about those not wearing masks in public, especially elected officials. He states that the virus is 99.5 percent survivable. I guess he knows more than the CDC does, as they will not give any data on survival rates. There are some inaccurate websites that only the gullible will believe. Here's one: statesman.com/story/news/politics/politifact/2020/12/23/fact-check-does-cdc-release-covid-19-survival-rates/4024624001/
As a nurse for more than 35 years, I'll believe the scientists at the CDC.
