The below letter is for Rob Aichele for City of Ridgefield City Councilor Position No. 5.
Leading a rapidly growing community like Ridgefield requires a strong work ethic and commitment to service.
That describes Rob Aichele.
No one has worked harder during this campaign than Rob. He has already knocked on 2,000 doors because he cares about our community and wants to hear from each one of us.
He champions our schools, understanding the important role they play in making Ridgefield such a special place to live.
Service is in Rob’s blood. He is an active Lions Club member and sits on our planning commission.
Join me in voting for Rob Aichele for Ridgefield City Council.
