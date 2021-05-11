Different information and opinions have been swirling throughout the internet regarding the safety of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. One side of the political spectrum supports it, while the other has its doubts. As someone who works as a nurse assistant with the elderly population, it has been recommended that I get the vaccine. My stance on the coronavirus is that while there are no doubt cases where it has been deadly, the treatment has come a long way and the danger of it tends to be overhyped. This does not mean that I think masks and sanitary actions are unnecessary. I always make sure to follow standard precautions at work, but two of my grandfathers, both who have weak lungs, and one who has MS and a weak immune system, survived COVID-19. Because of this I was not initially interested in getting the vaccine, but because I work with an at-risk population, I felt I should. Originally I had relatively little worry regarding the safety of the vaccine, other than it was new and developed fast, but I became even more unsure of whether I should due to the concerns circulating regarding reproductive-related side effects in younger women. This led me to do some research of the known facts, regardless of one’s political opinion. Some of what I found is that the CDC relates that they have limited knowledge of the safety of the vaccine on pregnant women (“Information about COVID-19 Vaccines for People who Are Pregnant or Breastfeeding.”) They also acknowledge that there is an increased risk of a serious condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS, in women under 50 specifically with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (“CDC Recommends Use of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Resume.”) Lastly, there have been reports of women experiencing changes in their menstrual cycle after receiving the vaccine. According to expert Dr. Amelia Sutton, Novant Health obstetrician and gynecologist, this could be due to the body’s immune response (WBTV) and currently there is not further accessible research regarding this issue. After reading this information, and seeing the statistics show the vaccine is effective and the risks are rare, I believe that in most cases one should get the vaccine. I do think that myself, and other young females, should not take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to its dangerous risks, and receive either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines instead. Because this is one of the only options for the U.S. to go back to normal, and the vaccines for the most part have been safe and effective, they are OK to receive. I do know, though, that one shoe does not fit all and one should always research and consider their personal health and situation thoroughly before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Letter to the editor: Receive either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines
- Leah McBride/Yacolt
