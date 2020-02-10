The 78th Street Heritage Farm, a historic site in Vancouver, is priceless to Clark County.
My husband and I, as well as many others, have taken classes around growing, preparing and preserving healthy safe food for families. Tons of produce are grown there to help families with limited incomes receive fresh nutritional food. Small acreage classes teach about environmentally safe practices concerning gardens, homes, water-quality safety dealing with ponds and stream run off, septic and rainwater collection.
Busloads of students come to the farm to learn about food and giving back to their community. The wetlands are home to a frog species specific to this area, and Heritage Orchard contains trees that have survived in our specific climate for generations. These genetics are worth preserving. The Mother’s Day Weekend Plant Sale raises money for numerous nonprofits in Clark County each year and to the county to cover the lease. The council discussed the farm more during their council time on Jan 15, beginning at the 50:52 mark at the following internet link. It is is worth listening to this recording to learn what they are thinking (https://bit.ly/2GNC3aT).
Please write your councilors in favor of accepting the Heritage Farm Master Plan and not sell 78th Street Heritage Farm. Contact your councilors here: bit.ly/2UnXhUW.
