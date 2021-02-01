A patriot is a person who loves his or her country and is ready to boldly support and defend it. After Joe Biden's inauguration, we have been told, as a people we will need to commit ourselves anew to those historic values that birthed our nation and can chart our future with hope.
Lofty words after seeing a possible corrupt election that most fake media outlets refused to even be willing to consider looking into. All of us Americans on both sides of the aisle were never allowed to look at all the facts, so as to make our own verdict on the current election process? If the Democrats had nothing to hide, why not take the time to insure we had a fair election to insure all future elections? “When justice is done, it is a joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.” So, it seems once again the people we put into power want us to behave like good little children, and want us to believe they know best, even as we have seen that time and time again they have been wrong.
I see our First Amendment rights being more and more crushed by all forms of media, and are called radicals if we happen to question the system in any way. I think in a culture where we see those with whom we disagree as the enemy, forgiveness and grace are scarce, it does concern me as to where this nation is headed. Since 1789, across 244 years of democracy, during war, depression and pandemics, our nation has gone on. So, I'm not giving up on America by any means. Should we love this nation so much that we take no thought for where it might lead us? President George H. W. Bush wrote to President-elect Bill Clinton, “Your success now is our country’s success.” My words for Joe Biden are, “Your success now is our country’s success.” God help us all, for the success that we will be needed for the future of this nation.
