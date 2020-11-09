Election day has come and gone. Most of us are ready for the battles to be over.
As we hit the big day (and any fights over election results that might come after), let’s pause a moment to take note of how this hard-fought election season included moments that remind us of what it’s really all supposed to be about: unity as Americans.
A highlight of this election season came when the two candidates for governor of Utah, Republican Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox and law professor Chris Peterson, a Democrat, joined each other for a series of upbeat advertisements to call for civility among voters.
“We can disagree without hating each other,” Cox said, standing a socially distanced 6 feet away from Peterson in one of the advertisements, with both sharing an equal spotlight.
“We can debate issues without degrading each other’s character,” Peterson said. “Our common values transcend our political differences and the strength of our nation rests on our ability to see that.”
They both committed to a peaceful transfer of power, no matter which one of them wins the race.
Their joint PSA, light-hearted and optimistic, is a sunny Utah reflection of the best of America. This is a country of individuals who come together for self-governance. Our Constitution cleverly created a government that recognizes both self-interest and the need to compromise.
A scorched-earth, my-opponent-is-my-enemy politics will destroy our nation, even if it might win an election or two.
I hope we take a cue from our neighbors in Utah, who decided that as our nation’s political discourse declines, it’s possible for us as individuals — even as political foes — to recognize that what unites us can and must be stronger than what divides.
•••
I think many of us greeted this year’s election day with a mixture of relief and dread. But since, deep down, Americans are optimistic people, I think we all still nourish some hope that things will go our candidates’ way — and even if it doesn’t, that things will work out anyway.
It’s important to remember that while this election — and every election — is significant, it’s not the end of the story.
In fact, while election day comes once a year, we have a choice every day of how we elect to act.
Four years ago, my wife, Sarah, wrote this remarkable summary of what it means to elect. It’s as relevant as ever. Election goes far beyond the simple act of voting, she wrote:
“It is election season. No news there. But this is a season that deserves pause. . . We. Can. Elect. We live in a country and a community where that means something.
“What an amazing gift it is to be able to participate in a process that defines citizenship.
“This is not just voting every four years, or even once a year. It is day-to-day action. Electing to treat others with respect and to apply to them the golden rule; even if it may not have extended to me. Electing to marry a person who loves and respects me. Electing to stay with that person. Electing to respond to the needs of my children.
“Electing to participate in local community action and citizenship: kindness to others, common courtesy, night meetings after working a full day … Election. Participation. Citizenship. These human acts create humanity.
“So, while this election season may not be one very many are celebrating, I am overcome by the weight of what electing means; everyday, in so many ways.”
So by all means, cast your ballot, but don’t let the election stop there. We are all building our nation, together. That work began long ago and I hope it never ends. Day by day, piece by piece, the future is ours — together.
•••
Brian Mittge has covered politics for 20 years. Drop him a line at brianmittge@hotmail.com.
