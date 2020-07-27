I am writing to encourage you to vote for State Rep. Vicki Kraft of the 17th Legislative District on Nov. 3.
Mrs. Kraft stands for families, the elderly, people with disabilities, small businesses, local government, Southwest Washington colleges, our local work forces, and most importantly for the constitutional rights of all Americans. She is a true fiscal conservative and she has not and will not raise taxes on ordinary Americans who work hard every day to provide for their families.
She has worked diligently to reopen our state since the governor’s shutdown of our economy, and she will continue to fight for our freedoms and rights. She has a strong work ethic and works tirelessly to help her constituents because she truly cares about them. She is the leader Clark County and Legislative District 17 needs, and I urge you to re-elect Vicki Kraft!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.