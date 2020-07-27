Donna Sinclair is running for state representative in the 18th Legislative District, Position 2, because she plans to improve quality of life in Clark County.
With deep roots in the county, she has witnessed firsthand the struggles of many citizens to pay rent or buy a first home; get access to quality, affordable health care; attain family wage jobs; prepare their kids for 21st century jobs; and avoid gridlock on the roads.
She’s a creative thinker who will bring practical solutions to Clark County. That’s why I’m voting for her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.