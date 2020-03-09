We should all give a huge thank you to Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler for her efforts to get her “ACE Kids Act” passed and signed into law.
This federal law aims to improve how care is delivered to America’s children with complex medical conditions on Medicaid.
She even received the Champion for Children’s Healthcare award from the Children’s Hospital Association for it.
What did the bill do?
• Makes it easier for medically complex kids on Medicaid to access health care services across state lines.
• Gathers national data on complex conditions to help researchers improve treatments for rare diseases.
• Potentially reduces health care spending, compared to the current system.
• Improves coordination of care for children to reduce the burden on families.
Congresswoman Herrera Beutler has shown again that the health of our children is a priority. Thank you Congresswoman Herrera Beutler and keep up the good work.
