Thanks to the Battle Ground Methodist Church adopt-a-highway program and all the other people from the community who cleaned up the garbage in ditches and the side of the road on Highway 503.
The count was almost 100 garbage bags in six hours or so!
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry!
Please cover your loads to the dump and encourage your family to not add to the debris. We want to keep beautiful Clark County beautiful. It’s something small we can all do to improve things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.