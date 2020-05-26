I am very concerned about the recent gatherings with people complaining about how our leaders are managing this pandemic. These gatherings are not protests that highlight our democratic principles but are an exercise in domestic terrorism.
These groups are people armed with high capacity weapons. There are signs that state to go ahead and let our vulnerable get sick, and there are leaders taking the microphone making misinformed statements. One such person is 17th Legislative District State Rep. Vicki Kraft.
Leaders who promote misinformation and model behavior that is irresponsible at best and deadly at worst is unacceptable. Why is Vicki Kraft encouraging these gatherings with extremists with guns by showing up with them to protest common sense practices that protect us from a highly contagious deadly virus? Is this leadership?
Tanisha Harris is running in the 17th Legislative District and is the leader who demonstrates a respect for science and encourages safe practices to keep our communities healthy. She has common sense and courage to lead us with transparency and has the skills to balance economic and health needs simultaneously.
For real, leadership vote for Tanisha Harris!
