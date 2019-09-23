This letter is in response to Julia Berreth’s September 11 letter, “Efforts by corporations to curtail gun violence appreciated.”
Julia is uneducated as far as gun ownership is concerned. I think she listens to too much local media. Julia, I would ask you to expand your views and learn more so you can speak about a subject better.
The people you see walking around open carrying will be there to protect you in the event of an active shooter. The police will take several minutes to respond.
Let me ask you this: when you go to a big box store like the ones you mention, do you think about, or know, how many concealed permit carriers there are around you? You don’t know because you can’t see them. You see someone with a sidearm and the first thing that pops into your head is, “Oh no, he has a gun.” What if he was a plain-clothed officer? You don’t know if he is. We go through a lot of training, background checks and everything the law makes us do to be able to carry a gun. Do you think a person intent on killing is going to go jump through all those hoops? What if they just drive a car through the store and run a bunch of people over?
You can’t condemn the gun or the carrier. I wish I had a good answer for you but I don’t. For now, as long as there are crazy people out there, I’m glad there are other people out there with another means to protect us if needed.
