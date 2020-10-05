Chris Reykdal, master of that almost-lost art of compromise, recognizes students have differing needs and aspirations. Through his leadership, students can now opt for technical skills, industry credentials, and preparation for work, academia, technical colleges, apprenticeships, or military careers.
Graduation rates are at an all-time high.
His wife, Kim, a former Battle Ground Public Schools teacher and long-time school counselor, influenced Chris' commitment to providing more social, emotional, mental and physical health support to our students and staff.
Chris asks, always, “Is this what’s best for kids?”
Let’s keep him! Vote Chris!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.