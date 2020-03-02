Clark County’s robust equestrian community does things right when it comes to building relationships, businesses, strong youth and showing up at county hearings voicing concerns.
They own their numbers!
On-going disputes over abusive, unreasonable regulations and fees are now causing harm and putting these folks at risk for years to come. If the county stays on this regulatory road, there is no way to know how many equestrians and barns will be able to weather the financial storm codes and fees have created.
This community has a long history of neighborliness, giving hearts and taking care of things better than bureaucracy can ever hope to achieve. Rural lifestyles and horses have been around long before the county’s Comprehensive Growth Plan and zoning regulations. Equines are probably the very heart of the county’s unique rural character and culture, honed by generations of people who have chosen this lifestyle.
Amazingly, Clark County failed to conduct outreach to these folks and ask their advice in making solutions to perceived problems coming from new neighbors moving into rural neighborhoods.
Imposing costly regulations on barns and arenas without doing outreach and eyeing potential impacts from codes is like controlling coffee without asking Starbucks.
People’s livelihoods depend on using their barns and arenas. The county’s approach was also shortsighted and failed to recognize all the benefits the equestrians provide in jobs, revenue, cultural enhancements, youth and therapeutic programs.
They fill a void that nobody else can, and they do it without taking public dollars..
But the county’s neglectful approach is blind to that fact and the results are damaging. Why isn’t the county acknowledging equestrians as a regional asset and searching for ways to support their work?
Without corrections to codes, a thriving culture and lifestyle enjoyed by thousands will be forever altered. The county’s assumption is if the facilities are regulated and displacement happens, the effects on the rural areas would be minimal.
Nothing is further from the truth.
