A new year is coming! Let’s move on, dream, take new steps of faith, develop new habits, patterns and new ways of relating to one another.
There is no room for a “business as usual” mindset, as we will be tasked with addressing the devastation caused by a worldwide pandemic to families, business, finances, education and the social unrest that brought into question our good will toward one another.
New, new, new has to be the order of the day in 2021. We have been reminded that we are all in this together. While that is true, it will take each of us individually to mend what’s been badly broken; namely our confidence in ourselves and one another.
It has been said one can live without most things even if it is just for a minute, but one cannot live even one second without hope.
Hope is not something we see, rather it is a confident expectation that better and brighter days are ahead and worth living for.
