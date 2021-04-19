Last week’s Reflector reminded us that the Lewis River Rotary Club remains serious about maintaining Battle Ground’s Central Park via the city’s Adopt-A-Park program. The program gives residents an opportunity to volunteer at the places they most enjoy. When the city council reviewed at length and then unanimously approved our club’s five-year plan for Central Park, it gave the Lewis River Rotary a much needed green light. Like most rotary clubs and other nonprofits throughout the world, members rely on donations and fundraisers to do its good deeds. As Lewis River Rotary moves forward at Central Park, we encourage all to pay attention, participate when possible, and help our club do the best job possible at the most efficient and effective cost. We do not intend to rely on any one entity to help pay for the improvements we may make. Especially the city of Battle Ground, which has its hands full keeping our streets paved and our homes safe. One example of a potential need are talents such as design and engineering if a small pavilion is to be built there some day. “Gardening” materials and supplies such as fertilizers and mulch are another. The Lewis River Rotary Club is excited and motivated by the support we have received and thank all involved.
